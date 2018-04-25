Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Legendary band Fleetwood Mac will be returning to Pittsburgh this fall.
Fleetwood Mac, minus frontman Lindsey Buckingham, will play PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 1.
Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn will be at the concert.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 4 at Livenation.com
In a statement the band said:
“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound,” said Mick Fleetwood.
Fleetwood Mac Tour Dates:
Oct. 3 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Oct. 6 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Oct. 10 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center (on sale May 11)
Oct. 12 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Oct. 14 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
Oct. 16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Oct. 18 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Oct. 20 — St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
Oct. 22 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 26 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
Oct. 28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
Oct. 30 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 1 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 3 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
Nov. 5 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
Nov. 7 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Nov. 10 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Nov. 12 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov. 14 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 17 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Nov. 19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov. 21 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
Nov. 23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Nov. 25 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
Nov. 28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Nov. 30 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Dec. 3 — Denver, CO @Pepsi Center
Dec. 6 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Dec. 8 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Dec. 11 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
Dec. 13 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
Feb. 5 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Feb. 7 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 9 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
Feb. 13 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Feb. 16 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 18 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Feb. 20 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
Feb. 22 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
Feb. 24 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Feb. 27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
March 3 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
March 5 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 9 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
March 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (on sale May 5)
March 13 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (on sale May 5)
March 15 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
March 20 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
March 24 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
March 26 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
March 31 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Apr. 5 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center