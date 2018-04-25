Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Legendary band Fleetwood Mac will be returning to Pittsburgh this fall.

Fleetwood Mac, minus frontman Lindsey Buckingham, will play PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 1.

Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn will be at the concert.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 4 at Livenation.com

In a statement the band said:

“Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound,” said Mick Fleetwood.

Fleetwood Mac Tour Dates:

Oct. 3 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Oct. 6 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 10 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center (on sale May 11)

Oct. 12 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Oct. 14 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oct. 18 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Oct. 20 — St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

Oct. 22 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 26 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

Oct. 28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Oct. 30 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 1 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 3 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Nov. 5 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Nov. 7 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Nov. 10 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Nov. 12 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 14 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 17 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Nov. 19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 21 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

Nov. 23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Nov. 25 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

Nov. 28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov. 30 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Dec. 3 — Denver, CO @Pepsi Center

Dec. 6 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Dec. 8 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Dec. 11 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Dec. 13 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Feb. 5 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Feb. 7 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 9 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

Feb. 13 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Feb. 16 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 18 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 20 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

Feb. 22 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

Feb. 24 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Feb. 27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

March 3 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

March 5 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 9 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

March 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (on sale May 5)

March 13 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center (on sale May 5)

March 15 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

March 20 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

March 24 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

March 26 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 31 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Apr. 5 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center