PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is World Penguin Day and the National Aviary marked the occasion by hosting a gender reveal party for two African Penguin chicks.

The Aviary cut special cakes, which revealed one of the chicks was a male, while the other is a female.

Male and female African Penguins look alike on the outside. As a result, DNA testing was necessary to determine the genders of the two chicks.

The Aviary also announced that the male will be named D.J., while the female will be called Sunshine.

Following the big announcement, the chicks joined the rest of the colony in the exhibit.

While they are fully-grown, they will not have their adult colors until they reach 18 to 24 months of age.

The two chicks hatched on Dec. 16 and Dec. 20 to parents, Bette and Sidney. They made their public debut on Jan. 12.

Last month, the chicks got their first swimming lesson at the Aviary’s Penguin Point.