Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off two delicious taco recipes!

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Coleslaw:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

½ tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

¼ teaspoon salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

½ bag coleslaw mix

3 green onions

Smoky Garlic Lime Sauce:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 lime (1 tablespoon juice)

Blackened Seasoning

Tacos:

½ pound peeled and deveined shrimp (30/40 count)

1 tablespoon butter

1 clove garlic, minced

6 small flour tortillas

3 green onions, sliced

Directions:

To prepare the coleslaw dressing, mix together the mayonnaise, honey, Dijon, red wine vinegar, salt, and some freshly cracked black pepper in a bowl. Place the coleslaw mix and sliced green onions in a bowl and add about ¾ of the dressing. Stir until everything is coated in dressing, then add more dressing if desired. Refrigerate the slaw until ready to serve.

To prepare the smoky garlic lime sauce, stir together the mayonnaise, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and the juice from half of a lime (about 1 tablespoon) in a small bowl. Save the other half of the lime to serve as wedges with the finished tacos.

Heat a dry skillet over medium heat. Once the skillet is hot, toast the tortillas on each side until browned on the edges. Place the toasted tortillas stacked on a plate and covered with a towel until ready to serve.

Add the butter and minced garlic to a large skillet. Cook over medium heat for about one minute, or until the garlic is fragrant and slightly softened. Add the seasoned shrimp and sauté just until the shrimp is firm (about 3-5 minutes). Remove the skillet from the heat to prevent over-cooking the shrimp.

To serve the tacos, place about ¼ cup coleslaw in each tortilla, top with 3 shrimp, a drizzle of the smoky garlic lime sauce, and a few sliced green onions. Squeeze a wedge of fresh lime over top.

Makes 6 tacos

Carne Asada Street Tacos

1 pound flank steak

12 flour tortillas

For the Marinade:

3 limes, juiced

1 orange, juiced

¼ cup oil

5-6 cloves, garlic, minced

½ jalapeno, finely chopped

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon chile powder

½ teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon salt

Several grinds of fresh black pepper

¾ cup chopped fresh cilantro (a large handful)

Garnish (Choose what you like):

Chopped cilantro

Diced white onions

Lime wedges

Avocado slices

Pico de gallo

Crumbled Cotija cheese

Directions:

Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl and mix well.

Put steak and marinade in zip lock bag and let steak marinate for a few hours.

Remove steak from marinade. Grill steak to desired doneness (preferably medium-rare).

Remove from grill and let steak rest a bit, then slice against grain into thin strips.

Fill warmed corn tortillas (use two per taco) with some steak, top with additional cilantro, onions and squeeze of lime.

Makes 6 tacos