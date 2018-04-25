Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE (KDKA) — Saint Vincent College broke ground Wednesday on the expansion of its Latimer Family Library.

The $22 million project also includes extensive renovations to the current library.

When completed, the library will have new classrooms, computer labs, tutoring centers and students worldwide can access it all.

“In the future it means I can more or less sit at my desk, I can answer research questions online, I can direct people to the sources,” said Brother David Kelly, the library director.

Construction will be completed in three phases over the next few years.

The entire project will be finished by august of 2020.