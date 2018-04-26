NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The jury is heading back to the courtroom and Bill Cosby‘s defense team is saying there’s a verdict in his sexual assault retrial.

The panel of seven men and five women have been deliberating about 14 hours.

The 80-year-old comedian is accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

He’s charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. A conviction could put him in prison for up to 10 years on each count.

Prosecutors used Cosby’s past admissions about drugs and sex as well as the testimony of five other women to help bolster accuser Andrea Constand’s allegations. Cosby’s lawyers argued Constand leveled false accusations against Cosby so she could sue him and extract a huge civil settlement.

It’s the only criminal case to arise from allegations from more than 60 women.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission. Constand has done so.

