PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — AAA reports the average price for regular unleaded gas in Pennsylvania is among the highest in the U.S.

Drivers in neighboring states have it much better. Prices in Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland are significantly cheaper, on average. So, is it worth going out of your way to find a lower price at the pump?

There are websites that can help you calculate your potential savings. You can try out one of them by clicking this link.