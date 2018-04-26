Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — In an unexpected development, Jung Ho Kang has been granted US work visa, re-entered the United States and will rejoin the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, the team announced on Thursday.

“After a lengthy process, we are pleased that Jung Ho has been allowed to re-enter to the United States,” said Pirates president, Frank Coonelly. “We are encouraged by the steps that Jung Ho has taken to date and are hopeful that having the game he loves taken away from him for more than a year has driven home the reality that he must make better life decisions as we move forward together.

“As we have communicated to him throughout this process, we will work to provide Jung Ho with the resources and support necessary for him to meet the high expectations that we have for him as a member of our organization and our community.”

Kang, 31, has not played for the Pirates since being convicted of a third drunk-driving offense in South Korea in January 2017. The most recent incident occurred on Dec. 2, 2016, when he was charged with leaving the scene of a DUI accident in Seoul.

Kang was denied a work visa and was unable to travel from his homeland to play in Pittsburgh last season.

Kang, who had 21 home runs and 62 RBIs in 2016, would join a Pirates team that has been up and down early this season. After a hot start, they are now 14-11 and in third place in the Central Division.