LET'S GO PENS: Keys To Beating Caps | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Jung-Ho Kang, Local TV, Pittsburgh Pirates, Work Visa

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — In an unexpected development, Jung Ho Kang has been granted US work visa, re-entered the United States and will rejoin the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, the team announced on Thursday.

jung ho kang pittsburgh pirates Pirates Kang Granted Work Visa, Will Rejoin Team Soon

Photo Credit: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

“After a lengthy process, we are pleased that Jung Ho has been allowed to re-enter to the United States,” said Pirates president, Frank Coonelly. “We are encouraged by the steps that Jung Ho has taken to date and are hopeful that having the game he loves taken away from him for more than a year has driven home the reality that he must make better life decisions as we move forward together.

“As we have communicated to him throughout this process, we will work to provide Jung Ho with the resources and support necessary for him to meet the high expectations that we have for him as a member of our organization and our community.”

Kang, 31, has not played for the Pirates since being convicted of a third drunk-driving offense in South Korea in January 2017. The most recent incident occurred on Dec. 2, 2016, when he was charged with leaving the scene of a DUI accident in Seoul.

Kang was denied a work visa and was unable to travel from his homeland to play in Pittsburgh last season.

Kang, who had 21 home runs and 62 RBIs in 2016, would join a Pirates team that has been up and down early this season. After a hot start, they are now 14-11 and in third place in the Central Division.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch