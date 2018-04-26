Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Crews have started the process of removing the statue of Stephen Foster at Schenley Park.

Last year, the Pittsburgh Art Commission has voted to recommend removing a 117-year-old statue of the “Oh! Susanna” songwriter that has been criticized as demeaning because it includes a slave sitting at his feet, plucking a banjo.

Critics say the statue is offensive, but others say it merely shows that Foster was inspired by black spirituals and other music.

HAPPENING NOW: Pittsburgh Public Works crews preparing to remove statue of composer Stephen Foster and African-American man below him, after Art Commission voted unanimously to have it removed. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/UtjOC1uhcq — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) April 26, 2018

The commission wants the city to move the statue to private property where it can be “properly contextualized.”

The statue was unveiled in 1900 in Highland Park. In 1940, it was moved to its current location.

Earlier this year, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and his Task Force on Women in Public Art announced they wanted to build a statue honoring an African-American woman to replace the statue.

The mayor’s office says there are very few monuments in Pittsburgh dedicated to the women leaders from the city’s history, and there are currently no African-American women honored in such a way.

The city also set up an online forum where people could vote or submit a name of their own.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)