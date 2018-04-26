LET'S GO PENS: Game 6 Recap | Pens Vs. Caps In Round 2 | Round 2 Begins Thursday | More Pens News
Filed Under:Indiana County, Indiana University of PA, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, IUP

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — Students in the Wallwork Hall dormitory at Indiana University of Pennsylvania were evacuated late Wednesday night due to a fire.

Emergency officials were first called to the building in the northeast corner of the I.U.P. campus around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night.

The Indiana Fire Association said campus police reported a haze of smoke in the room, but a sprinkler had activated and knocked down the fire by the time firefighters arrived.

According to the Indiana Fire Association, the fire started in the corner of a bed and appeared be caused by a vape stick. An investigation was underway to determine an official cause.

An I.U.P. spokeswoman said two students lived in the room. She said alternative housing in another dormitory would be offered to both of them.

No injuries were reported.

I.U.P. campus police evacuated the dormitory after the fire was first reported. The university spokeswoman said those who were evacuated were in the process of returning to their rooms less than two hours later.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch