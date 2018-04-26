LET'S GO PENS: Game 6 Recap | Pens Vs. Caps In Round 2 | Round 2 Begins Thursday | More Pens News
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he “won’t be involved” in the special counsel investigation into Russia election meddling, but adds he may change his mind.

Trump says Thursday on “Fox & Friends” that special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe “is a disgrace.” Trump criticized federal agents for exercising search warrants on his lawyer Michael Cohen and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Trump says: “I have decided that I won’t be involved. I may change my mind at some point, because what’s going on is a disgrace.”

His comments come as the Senate Judiciary Committee is poised to vote Thursday on a bill to protect Mueller’s job.

Cohen’s under federal criminal investigation in New York for unspecified business dealings. Manafort is charged with allegedly engaging in conspiracy and money laundering.

