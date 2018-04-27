LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Christine D'Antonio, Criminal Conspiracy, Everlina Johnson, Jeffrey McGurk, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A husband and wife are both facing charges in connection with an alleged home restoration scam, and it all unfolded after the couple had what they thought was a private conversation.

Twenty-seven-year-old Everlina Johnson was charged Friday with criminal conspiracy and dealing with proceedings in illegal activity after authorities say she moved $170,000 from her husband’s bank account into hers. Money that was allegedly stolen from unsuspecting fire victims.

everlina johnson Wife Of Alleged Scammer Now Facing Conspiracy Charges

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

“They seem like really good people, you know? So I’m pretty sure, if people are giving their money to them, that they wouldn’t give it to somebody that didn’t seem like they’re really nice,” neighbor Andreau Coto said.

Johnson’s husband, 45-year-old Jeffrey McGurk, was charged earlier this year with 121 counts of theft, insurance fraud and conspiracy. Investigators say McGurk bilked 25 victims out of tens of thousands of dollars, running a scheme where he’d promise to help fire victims restore their homes with his fire restoration company.

Authorities say McGurk would listen to a police scanner, then arrive at fire scenes, offering his services.

mcgurk jeffrey edward Wife Of Alleged Scammer Now Facing Conspiracy Charges

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police)

“He took advantage of the fact that we were victims,” alleged victim Tonya Payne said. “Our nerves were shot that day. We never had a fire. We never had to deal with that.”

The criminal complaint says that while McGurk was locked up in the Allegheny County Jail, recorded conversations between he and Johnson prove he told her to take money out of his account and move it into another that only has her name listed so they could try and move the money before the account was frozen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch