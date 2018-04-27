LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Dominic DeJulio

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OHIO, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a Pennsylvania police officer sent sexually explicit pictures to a woman he had charged with drunken driving, leading to his suspension and the woman’s case being withdrawn.

Allegheny County prosecutors say Ohio Township police Officer Dominic DeJulio was also required to undergo a series of psychological evaluations. But he wasn’t prosecuted because the 40-year-old woman said she did not want to pursue criminal charges against him.

DeJulio was suspended for five days without pay and has returned to his job. He has worked for the department full-time since February 2015.

The drunken driving charges against the woman were withdrawn Thursday. A prosecutor’s office spokesman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the withdrawal was done to protect the woman from having to be re-victimized by the officer at her trial.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch