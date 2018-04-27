LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Terrell Edmunds, a Virginia Tech safety, was the 28th overall pick in Thursday night’s NFL draft. His younger brother Tremaine was the 16th overall pick by the Buffalo Bills. This is the first time two brothers were drafted in the first round in the same year. Terrell said he’s ready to get started.

“I’m ready to compete. I’m ready to go out and win a championship too,” said Terrell Edmunds.

The 6-foot-1, 217-pound Edmunds had four interceptions in 2016 but was limited to just 10 games last season after having shoulder surgery.

It is unclear how much playing time he’ll get this fall but Steelers fans can hardly wait for the new addition.

“I think he’ll be a good addition,” Steelers fan Raymond said. “He can listen. He can learn from the older ones.”

“The fan base is amazing. A lot of fans they’ve already been hitting my phone. Everybody’s been congratulating me. I’m already in love with the city so I can’t wait till I get down there and see everyone,” Edmunds said.

Another big talker on draft night was Ryan Shazier, walking and announcing his new teammate’s name.

“That’s a tear dropper for anybody. They say he wouldn’t walk again. Hell, he might play again,” Raymond said.

“I think he deserves to have his health. It’s him and I think the whole city stands behind him,” Steelers fan Angelica Pickels said.

“I feel this was the moment of the draft honestly not because I was picked by the Steelers on the 28th but seeing Ryan Shazier smile and walking and actually being able to give me the jersey. That was a blessing all the way,” said Edmunds.

