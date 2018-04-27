Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARROLL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Washington County woman is devastated after her prized horse was fatally shot in Carroll Township.

Jasper was a dream come true for Stacey Guth. He was a rare Gypsy Vanner. But, now, her plans to breed Jasper have ended.

The horse was found shot and killed, and her neighbor’s been charged in the crime.

When Guth learned her prized horse was dead, she was rushed to the hospital.

“I ended up in the emergency room, thinking I was having a heart attack. That’s how I took it,” she said.

Jasper was her dream horse. She never imagined she could afford to own him, until Jasper became available in a bankruptcy sale. Now, her heart is broken.

“I just started balling,” she said. “I mean, I just cried and cried. I just couldn’t believe it.”

Last week, Jasper wandered off. Guth said she then heard gunshots just after 1 a.m., and she started fearing the worst.

“My heart sunk to my feet. I knew in my heart. I knew. A little part of me was hoping he shot above him just to scare him,” said Guth.

Based on a hunch, police found Jasper’s bullet-riddled body on property owned by her neighbor down in West Virginia.

Timothy Cain is now charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony.