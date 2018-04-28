LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Beaver County, Beaver County Special Olympics, Geneva College, Local TV, Special Olympics, Theft

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Athletes at a Beaver County Special Olympics track and field event sadly didn’t walk away with any medals Friday because of a theft.

According to organizers, plastic bins full of medals, ribbons, walkie talkies and other equipment were left on the event field at Geneva College while Special Olympics crews were preparing for their track and field event.

beaver county special olympics medals Hundreds Of Special Olympics Medals Stolen In Beaver County

The stolen medals look like those pictured here. (Photo Credit: Dena Timper)

When they returned, the bins were gone — including 600 to 700 medals.

Organizers have been trying to work with Special Olympics offices in other counties to gather replacement medals. They hope to take the replacement medals to the participating schools early next week.

The organizers have filed a police report with the Beaver Falls Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch