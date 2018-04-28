Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) — Athletes at a Beaver County Special Olympics track and field event sadly didn’t walk away with any medals Friday because of a theft.

According to organizers, plastic bins full of medals, ribbons, walkie talkies and other equipment were left on the event field at Geneva College while Special Olympics crews were preparing for their track and field event.

When they returned, the bins were gone — including 600 to 700 medals.

Organizers have been trying to work with Special Olympics offices in other counties to gather replacement medals. They hope to take the replacement medals to the participating schools early next week.

The organizers have filed a police report with the Beaver Falls Police Department.