PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Crews rescued a driver who went over the side of a hill into a creek in Penn Hills early Saturday morning.

The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company says emergency responders were sent to the intersection of Long and Beulah roads just before 1:20 a.m. When they arrived, they saw a vehicle on its side in the creek.

Crews were able to get the driver, who was initially unresponsive, out of the vehicle and use a pulley system to get the driver up the hillside.

The extent of the driver’s injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown.