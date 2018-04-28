LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Crews rescued a driver who went over the side of a hill into a creek in Penn Hills early Saturday morning.

The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company says emergency responders were sent to the intersection of Long and Beulah roads just before 1:20 a.m. When they arrived, they saw a vehicle on its side in the creek.

(Photo Credit: Penn Hills No.7 VFC/Facebook)

Crews were able to get the driver, who was initially unresponsive, out of the vehicle and use a pulley system to get the driver up the hillside.

(Photo Credit: Penn Hills No.7 VFC/Facebook)

The extent of the driver’s injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown.

