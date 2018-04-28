LET'S GO PENS: Game 1 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fans got a surprise at this year’s annual “Fan Blitz” on Saturday when some of the team’s newest players made an appearance at Heinz Field for the festivities.

Mason Rudolph and Terrell Edmunds waved their Terrible Towels as they came out of the tunnel at Heinz Field. They were just selected by the Steelers during the NFL Draft this week, and fans can’t wait to see them play in the fall.

“I like the draft picks. I think Mason was a great pick, everyone’s just screaming about him. I’m in love with James Washington,” Jaime Lucchetti, of Latrobe, said. “I think he’s going to be fantastic.”

Steelers fans from near and far had the chance to catch a punt, kick a field goal and throw a pass on the field. They got autographs from some of their favorite players and even got to check out the Steelers locker room.

“I’m going to go to the locker room, see where Ben actually sat and some of the great players like Pouncey,” Arty Maratea, of New York, said.

Lisa Wagner said Terrell Edmunds is her favorite draft pick.

“I think we made some really good choices,” she said.

The Virginia Tech safety was selected in the first round. So was his brother Tremaine, who’s going to the Buffalo Bills.

“It’s definitely a blessing that I’m here now with you guys,” Edmunds said. “I’m excited. My brother’s excited in Buffalo.”

Lucchetti, who comes to the Steelers Fan Blitz every year, takes her love for the team a step further. She has 21 Steelers tattoos.

“I’m so glad they have this,” she said. “It’s the closest thing we’ve got ’til football season.”

