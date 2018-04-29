Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — Volunteer firefighters in Rostraver are mourning the loss of one of their own.

First Captain Michael Godzak died from a medical emergency after responding to an alarm Sunday evening.

He served with the volunteer fire department for almost 50 years. It’s a loss that cuts deep for his fire hall.

“It’s gonna be a great loss around here,” Rostraver VFD President Richard Painter said. “One of those guys that everybody liked. Nobody had anything bad to say about him.”

Godzak started with the department as a junior member in 1970. He also served as the fire chief for eight years.