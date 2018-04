Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (KDKA) — Stunning photos are serving as a reminder to drivers to move over when there’s an emergency vehicle pulled over.

Tennessee Highway Patrol posted two photos on their Facebook page Saturday showing a wrecked Ford Explorer. In the post, officials say the vehicle was struck by a driver who failed to move over into the next lane.

They say the trooper will be OK, but “this is exactly why we stress move over!”