ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A toddler was dragged by a vehicle in Elizabeth Township on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. outside the Frosty Cone on McKeesport Road.

According to witnesses, a car started drifting backwards and dragged a toddler with it.

He was taken to the hospital with scrapes and bruises.

Further details have not been released at this time.