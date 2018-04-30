Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KARNS CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — A juvenile from Butler County told state police he was attacked in the woods by a person wearing a clown mask Saturday evening.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. in Karns City.

According to state police, a boy said he was near a wooded hillside beside Hooker Road and Kittaning Pike when he heard a woman scream.

The boy told police someone wearing a clown mask then emerged from the woods with a metal baseball bat, struck the boy in his right knee cap, then ran back into the woods.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

State police ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them.

Last summer, state police issued a “community awareness bulletin” about the possibility of a resurgence of creepy clown sightings because of the release of the movie “It.”

In 2016, there were reports in at least 16 states of people dressed as clowns trying to lure children into the woods.