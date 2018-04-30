LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Cassandra Gross, Latrobe, Local TV, Ross Guidotti, Thomas Stanko, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE (KDKA) — A judge has thrown out all gun charges filed against a man considered to be person of interest in the disappearance of a woman from Latrobe.

The judge determined the state did not provide enough evidence in the case against Thomas Stanko, and threw the charges out.

thomas stanko1 Judge Drops Gun Charges Filed Against Person Of Interest In Case Of Missing Latrobe Woman

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Stanko is now only facing a charge of stolen property. But he is still being questioned about the disappearance of Cassandra Gross.

She was last heard from on April 7.

Her burned-out car was discovered beside railroad tracks in Hempfield Township. Her dog was found wandering near an intersection off Route 30 in Latrobe, miles from Gross’s home.

Family members say Stanko, Gross’s former boyfriend, threatened and physically abused her, and they believe he knows what happened to the 51-year-old woman.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch