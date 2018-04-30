Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE (KDKA) — A judge has thrown out all gun charges filed against a man considered to be person of interest in the disappearance of a woman from Latrobe.

The judge determined the state did not provide enough evidence in the case against Thomas Stanko, and threw the charges out.

Stanko is now only facing a charge of stolen property. But he is still being questioned about the disappearance of Cassandra Gross.

DIstrict Justice saying prosecution case is based on “assumptions” with evidence to hold this case for court. — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) April 30, 2018

She was last heard from on April 7.

Her burned-out car was discovered beside railroad tracks in Hempfield Township. Her dog was found wandering near an intersection off Route 30 in Latrobe, miles from Gross’s home.

Family members say Stanko, Gross’s former boyfriend, threatened and physically abused her, and they believe he knows what happened to the 51-year-old woman.