Representatives from the Pittsburgh Marathon stop by to cook up a delicious pizza that is a perfect pre or post-race meal!

Ingredients

1 whole grain pizza crust (typically a 6″ or 8″ size)

1/4-1/2 cup pizza or pasta sauce, any variety

you like

you like 1/4 cup shredded cheese

1/2 cup chopped broccoli

1/4 cup canned chicken

Instructions

1. Follow preheating directions on the packaging of your pizza crusts. Also pre-cook raw meat and vegetable toppings if needed.

2. Cover the pizza crust with sauce, shredded cheese and desired toppings.

3. Bake at 400 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.

4. Remove the pizza from the oven when its edges are crisp and the cheese begins to blister and turn golden brown.

4. Cut pizza into slices and pair with side salad, fruit or other healthy side option.