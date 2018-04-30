Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The end of an era, a sign of the times.

Whatever you’d like to call it, after nearly 70 years in business, Murray Avenue News and Toys in Squirrel Hill is closing its doors for good.

The shop has evolved to offer a little bit of everything for as long as it has been in business on Murray Avenue.

It started out selling newspapers and toys, but more recently you could find things like clothes, ball caps, stickers, buttons and other knick knacks on its shelves.

So why is it closing? Owner Marc Haber tells our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that there are a few reasons.

He tells them: “The avenue isn’t the same. We don’t have the foot traffic we used to have. Mornings used to be so busy.”

He also says far fewer people are buying newspapers these days.

Haber bought Murray Avenue Toys and News from Eddie Millstone in 1981, according to the Post-Gazette. Before that, Millstone had been in business for 31 years.

As for what’s in his future, Haber tells the PG he’s not sure yet, but he’ll “pop up somewhere.”