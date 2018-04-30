Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST END (KDKA) — Hikers came across a dead body on the West End on Monday afternoon.

The body was discovered around 5:30 p.m. on a hillside between Route 51 and Saw Mill Run Creek.

According to Pittsburgh Police, hikers who were traveling along a walking trail flagged down an officer and said they saw a body lying face down on a hillside over a steep incline.

Rescuers were called to retrieve the body. No identity has been released, but police say it was a male’s body.

The body was sent to the Allegheny County medical examiner’s officer for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Route 51 South was restricted to one lane while crews were at the scene, but all lanes have since reopened.

