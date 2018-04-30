LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Body Found, Local TV, West End

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST END (KDKA) — Hikers came across a dead body on the West End on Monday afternoon.

The body was discovered around 5:30 p.m. on a hillside between Route 51 and Saw Mill Run Creek.

According to Pittsburgh Police, hikers who were traveling along a walking trail flagged down an officer and said they saw a body lying face down on a hillside over a steep incline.

Rescuers were called to retrieve the body. No identity has been released, but police say it was a male’s body.

The body was sent to the Allegheny County medical examiner’s officer for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Route 51 South was restricted to one lane while crews were at the scene, but all lanes have since reopened.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch