HARRISBURG (KDKA) – After an independent review of the case, Attorney General Josh Shapiro wants the court system to allow the case of a Penn State University pledge’s hazing-related death to go to trial.

He also plans to file charges tomorrow against 12 additional fraternity members.

Shaprio said he wants justice for Timothy Piazza and his family.

Piazza died after consuming an excessive amount of alcohol and falling down the steps at a Beta Theta Pi pledge event.

Shapiro said he and his legal team took three key factors into account when reviewing the case:

The people who planned and participated the so-called “gauntlet,” or drinking event.

Who knew about Piazza’s fall?

Why they didn’t seek medical attention for him.

“We are committed to holding every responsible individual accountable for their actions in this tragedy consistent with Pennsylvania law and evidence in this case,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro also said he plans to work to protect college students all over the state by supporting anti-hazing legislation currently making its way through Harrisburg.

