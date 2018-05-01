Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MARS (KDKA) — An altercation at Mars Area High School ended with one student in the hospital and another suspended for five days, but some students and parents in the district say they are upset over how the discipline in this case was passed out.

“I think kids, I mean, when they get bullied so much, they just get to the point where they feel nothing’s being done, they have to take matters into their own hands,” parent Carlee Valiknac said.

Sources tell KDKA-TV a white male student who is a senior at the school had reportedly been using the N-word repeatedly around the school.

When classmates of one of the school’s few black students confronted the teen, a fight broke out. What has students up in arms is the way the district disciplined the two students.

The black student was suspended for five days for throwing the first punch. The white student has not faced any discipline.

“Sad. I mean, it’s pretty much like a hate crime, and it should be treated like one,” Valiknac said.

The school district sent parents a letter on Monday addressing what happened and assuring parents that “appropriate discipline will be pursued after the investigation is complete.”

“I thought it was ridiculous that nothing was done ahead of time because it could have been prevented all of the stuff that went down because it wasn’t just a one-time thing with him,” Valiknac said.

Some students had planned a walk out protest for Monday, but instead agreed to wear green shirts to school as a show of unity.

The parent of the suspended student said Tuesday, “The students have been calling and reaching out to [our son] to convey their support. We are hoping the school district will continue to assist us in addressing this matter so that [our son] may return to school immediately.”

“Tonight, we’re going to support this one,” Valiknac said.

The school superintendent declined KDKA-TV’s invitation for an on-camera interview but did say that some students and parents only know the social media version of this story and that the district is doing a full investigation.