LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To Series | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Child Pornography, Imperial, Kaitlin Plascjak, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman who previously said she watched child pornography as a “coping mechanism” has pleaded guilty to distributing sexual images of children.

Thirty-year-old Kaitlin Plascjak, of Imperial, was accused of distributing child pornography in May of 2016.

When detectives went to Plascjak’s home to investigate, she told them she had been molested when she was younger and had been watching child pornography for about 10 years as a “coping mechanism.”

Authorities found dozens of images of child pornography on her cell phone and external hard drive.

Plascjak pleaded guilty to a charge of distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor Monday.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31. She could face up to 20 years in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch