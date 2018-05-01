Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman who previously said she watched child pornography as a “coping mechanism” has pleaded guilty to distributing sexual images of children.

Thirty-year-old Kaitlin Plascjak, of Imperial, was accused of distributing child pornography in May of 2016.

When detectives went to Plascjak’s home to investigate, she told them she had been molested when she was younger and had been watching child pornography for about 10 years as a “coping mechanism.”

Authorities found dozens of images of child pornography on her cell phone and external hard drive.

Plascjak pleaded guilty to a charge of distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor Monday.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31. She could face up to 20 years in prison.