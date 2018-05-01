Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER (KDKA) — A man is facing hundreds of charges for sexually assaulting a girl in Butler County.

A criminal complaint says Butler County Children & Youth Services received a report in April that a 15-year-old girl had been assaulted by 34-year-old Garrett Luttrell.

The victim told police that Luttrell had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, saying it started when she was 11 years old and it “became a thing from then on.”

Luttrell is accused of sexually assaulting the girl “at least weekly if not more” over the course of at least three years.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said Luttrell told her she couldn’t tell anyone because if she did, he would go to jail. Luttrell allegedly told the victim if he went to jail, he would kill himself, and then the victim “wouldn’t be able to see him anymore and it would be her fault.”

Luttrell is facing multiple charges, including statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.