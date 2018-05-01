Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LINCOLN-LARIMER (KDKA) — A report came in to police of a man waving a gun in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar Tuesday night.

But the man who says he fired a shot tells KDKA that he did it to save another man’s life.

It appears at least one man was injured in this, but it’s not believed that anyone was shot.

Police communications recorded by Broadcastify explain what brought officers to the scene quickly: “Report of another male waving a gun around shooting at a Family Dollar on Lincoln … We got a vehicle down a hillside into the trees.”

The man who fired the shot claims the car over the hill hit a man on a motorcycle, and then the driver began beating the man who had been on the bike.

He tells KDKA he feared for the man’s life, so he fired one shot into the air from the store’s parking lot to break things up.

Meanwhile, the man who had been on the bike was found lying on the ground at a nearby intersection with facial injuries.

Police communications say, “This male on Chaucer says he was involved in a fight and another man in a truck started firing a gun in the air to protect him.”

It’s unclear if police have found the man driving the car that’s down over the hill. It’s also unclear what charges might be filed.

While the shot was fired from the Family Dollar parking lot, there’s nothing to indicate this had anything to do with the store.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details