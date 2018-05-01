Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MONONGAHELA (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage co-worker at a Washington County Subway restaurant.

According to police, the incident happened on April 16 at the restaurant located in the 200 block of West Main Street in Monongahela.

The victim told police Christopher Rosario, 25, pulled her into the bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

Rosario is facing a list of charges including rape forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful restraint of a minor, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children.

He is being held in the Washington County Jail on $250,000 bail.

