222 Fisk St. (Central Lawrenceville)

First, gaze at this fantastic single-family home located at 222 Fisk St. in Central Lawrenceville. It has a whopping four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Pittsburgh is roughly $1,658/month, this spot is currently priced at $3,000/month. Why so glitzy?

The home features hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, exposed brick, a fireplace, high ceilings, built-in bookshelves, large windows and a spacious backyard. Canines are permitted in this luxurious house.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise,” is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1922 E. Carson St. (South Side Flats)

Then, here’s this fancy apartment located at 1922 E. Carson St. in South Side Flats. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Pittsburgh is about $1,450/month, this place is currently listed at $2,850/month.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, exposed brick, air conditioning, a chef’s kitchen, stainless steel countertops, generous closet space and floor-to-ceiling windows. The home also offers garage parking, secured entry and a roof deck. Pets too can live in this luxurious house.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is a “walker’s paradise,” has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

161 Pius St. (South Side Slopes)

Then, take a look at this incredible apartment over at 161 Pius St. in South Side Slopes. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This pad is currently listed at $2,800/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, exposed brick, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, a roof deck and garage parking. Pets too are welcome in this stately residence.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, isn’t particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

3826 Howley St. (Lower Lawrenceville)

Next, take a look at this monstrous single-family home situated at 3826 Howley St. in Lower Lawrenceville. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it’s 1,750-square-feet in size. This spot is currently priced at $2,795/month.

In the home, you can anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, air conditioning, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island and outdoor space. Pets too can share in this stately house.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

