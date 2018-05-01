LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
Filed Under:Atur Bhuck, FBI

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) – The FBI is on alert after someone sent unsolicited packages to at least 50 minor age girls.

Prosecutors say unsolicited packages have been sent to two Alabama girls that were addressed to them in care of their elementary school.

fbi1 Dozens Of Unsolicited Packages Sent To Underage Girls Prompts FBI Investigation

A crest of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen 03 August 2007 inside the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The Covington County District Attorney’s Office tells news outlets the Phenix City girls received the packages over the week. The office also said in a Facebook post on Sunday that authorities including the FBI report the packages contained food and a letter signed “Atur Bhuck of Santa Fe, NM,” as well as visitor’s packages from New Jersey.

“Bhuck” wrote he was 14-years-old, mentally disabled and a target of bullying. He asked the girls to reply at two email addresses.

The FBI says one email account appeared to originate from Houston, and that more than 50 similar packages were ordered for minor-age girls in Alabama, South Carolina and Virginia.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch