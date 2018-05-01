LET'S GO PENS: Game 2 Recap | Keys To Series | Malkin, Hagelin Injured | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — WPIAL officials recently sent out a brief survey to the group’s 138 school, asking if public and private schools should play in separate playoff tournaments.

According to the Post-Gazette, the majority of schools that responded are in favor of the idea.

108 WPIAL schools responded to the survey, and 86%, or 93 schools, said they would favor separating boundary and non-boundary schools in the playoffs.

Boundary schools are public schools, while non-boundary schools include private, Catholic, and charter schools.

The WPIAL conducted the survey after a request from the New Castle School District.

The survey results were sent to the PIAA board of directors. The group will discuss the topic at its May meeting.

