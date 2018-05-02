Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s called All of Us Pennsylvania.

Researchers at Pitt are teaming up with UPMC as part of a national study, to learn more about precision medicine, by collecting data from a diverse population.

The national goal is get 1 million participants, with 120,000 from western and central Pennsylvania.

The information collected will help researchers move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to medicine.

“We really want to be inclusive,” said Dr. Steven Reis, the principle investigator for All of Us Pennsylvania and Vice Chancellor for Clinical Research, Health Sciences at The University of Pittsburgh. “We want diversity of all different aspects, including health. We want healthy people, people with all kinds of diseases.”

Participants will have one on-site visit with a doctor and will have to share their health and lifestyle information through online surveys and electronic health records for more than 10 years. The goal is to have a large group of participants reflecting the American population, especially those who are underrepresented in clinical studies.

“That definition of this underrepresented by biomedical research includes ethnicity and race, and location, geography, rural, urban, suburban and race,” Dr. Reis said.

So far, 5,000 people have signed up.

“…to invest in healthcare of the future for my family and friends,” said Joyce Yasko, a study participant.

Erricka Hager, another participant said, “It’s important to have a more diverse class. That way, the future for medications will be personalized and ensure that the medications that are being prescribed will work and have a positive success for families.”

Participants must be at least 18 years old and will receive a $25 gift card. Enrollment begins this Sunday, May 6, 2018.

For details on enrollment visit joinallofuspa.org.