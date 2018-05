Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HANOVER TWP. (KDKA) – An early Wednesday morning fire destroyed a home in Hanover Township, Washington County.

According to officials, the fire started around 5 a.m. at a home along Windy Hill Lane.

Nobody was inside when the fire started and the home was destroyed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details