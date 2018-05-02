PITTSBURGH (CBS) — A Southwest Airlines flight heading from Chicago to Newark was forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland on Wednesday, after a window apparently cracked on the plane.

FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory told CNN that Southwest flight 957 from Midway to Newark landed safely in Cleveland, after a report of an issue with a window aboard the aircraft.

@SouthwestAir Flight 957 from Chicago/MDW to Newark just diverted to CLE according to DansDeals reader on the flight. The emergency exit window shattered in-air. The Crew stayed calm and cool while passengers ran away from the window #WN957https://t.co/jIMOzRGCuX pic.twitter.com/DGEcORybEU — DansDeals (@DansDeals) May 2, 2018

Southwest Airlines said the crew decided to land in Cleveland “for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window plane.”

“The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance review, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 Customers on a new aircraft to Newark,” the airline said in a statement.

BREAKING: Southwest flight from Chicago to Newark blows window during flight, diverted to Cleveland.

PHOTOS: @ChaikelTravel pic.twitter.com/VZM9evuhz9 — Michael J. Morrison (@OfficeOfMike) May 2, 2018

Several passengers have shared pictures of a broken window on Twitter.

Breaking News: @mickychinn just sent me this picture of (another!)blown out outer-window on his @SouthwestAir Flight 957 from Midway to Newark. Plane just emergency-landed into Cleveland. #Southwest, what is going on? Everyone seems safe and unhurt. Kudos to the pilots and staff! pic.twitter.com/dszdee3NBU — EW (@ewolbrom) May 2, 2018

The incident comes a few weeks after a woman was killed when she was partially sucked out of a window after an engine failure.