PITTSBURGH (CBS) — A Southwest Airlines flight heading from Chicago to Newark was forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland on Wednesday, after a window apparently cracked on the plane.

FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory told CNN that Southwest flight 957 from Midway to Newark landed safely in Cleveland, after a report of an issue with a window aboard the aircraft.

Southwest Airlines said the crew decided to land in Cleveland “for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window plane.”

“The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance review, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 Customers on a new aircraft to Newark,” the airline said in a statement.

Several passengers have shared pictures of a broken window on Twitter.

The incident comes a few weeks after a woman was killed when she was partially sucked out of a window after an engine failure.

