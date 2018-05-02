Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Flanked by her security guard, it was just before 10 o’clock Wednesday night when Stormy Daniels made a quick exit from an SUV and scooted quickly into to the Blush Gentlemen’s Club.

Showtime for the adult film star to take the stage was scheduled to be around 10:30 p.m.

A couple, from Jefferson Township in Mercer County, showed up two hours early because they wanted to make sure they could get to see her performance.

“I watch the news, the talk shows. I’m a fan of hers, so I came to visit her,” Paula Smith said.

Her husband, Joseph, said, “She’s quite a controversial person. She may end up being part of the reason the leader of the free world goes down. She’s very attractive, she’s very well spoken, we’ve seen her on many of the talk shows. She was quite coy originally.”

There were others who showed up early, too, not so much to see Daniels perform, but to show their support.

“I think she’s in the news to basically prove that our current president is a liar, and we are here to support that.” Bryna Smith said.

For this first of four performances at the Blush, there were no long lines.

Some people told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti that they made reservations, others bought tickets for $20 to $40 dollars each. The nightspot can hold up to about 275 people at a time.

Daniels, touted as the world’s most famous porn star, has been in the news constantly since claiming she has a sexual fling with President Donald Trump in 2006. And, President Trump’s lawyer recently admitted he paid the porn star $130,000 to keep quiet about their encounter just days before the 2016 Presidential Election.