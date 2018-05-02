Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) – A taxi driver, who allegedly feared he was about to be robbed, has been arrested for holding a passenger at gunpoint in Duquesne.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 59-year-old driver said he picked up a 22-year-old man in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood and was taking him to McKeesport.

The passenger was texting during the ride. The driver claimed he felt the passenger was planning to rob him.

“Instead of hitting the silent panic button in the cab, or dialing 911, or simply stopping and running away from the cab, the driver chose to retrieve his pistol and threaten the passenger,” the police report said.

The taxi driver then began to drive around looking for a police officer.

According to the victim, as they entered Duquesne, the driver allegedly ordered him out of the car and to lie down on the ground.

When police arrived, they checked the victim’s text messages and found nothing that would indicate a robbery being planned.

The driver was taken into custody and is facing a list of charges including, assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.