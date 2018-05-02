LET'S GO PENS: Game 3 Recap | Aston-Reese Injured | Keys To Series | Round 2 Schedule | More Pens News
By Amy Wadas
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite the wet spring we’ve had, brush fires have been popping up all over Pittsburgh.

On Wednesday, there was a brush fire in Robinson Township and a large brush fire in the Windgap area of Pittsburgh.

brush fire Drier Stretch Of Weather Sparking Brush Fires Across Region

(Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA)

On Tuesday, a brush fire caused backups for miles on the Parkway North near the 79 split.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service said twigs and leaves, otherwise known as brush, are catching fire. The snow and rain knocked this brush onto the ground, as well as the wind gusts we’ve been having. The lower dew point, which makes the air more dry, has also been factor.

“So, even if we’ve had a lot of rain over past few months, we haven’t had much rain in the last few days, since back to Friday or Saturday, so three or four days are enough to allow some of those fuels to dry out,” said meteorologist Tom Green, with the National Weather Service.

It’s unclear what’s specifically sparking these fires, but meteorologists urge people not to burn things, especially on windier days.

