PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Finding the right words to say in a $5 greeting card can be difficult.

However, three guys who you probably know pretty well think they have the answer.

If you are fluent in Pittsburghese and have a sense of humor, you’ll enjoy their cards about your hometown.

“We tried to dig deep. We didn’t want this to be some generic Pittsburgh thing. We wanted this so — you’re from Pittsburgh, you go, ‘Yeah!’” comedian Jimmy Krenn said.

That it is the premise of the brand new Yinzer Cards.

“Yinz may be a real jagoff, but you are my real jagoff. See? That’s emotion right there. That’s what we are trying to do. We are trying to get to the heart,” Krenn said.

It’s a collaboration between long-time radio guys Krenn and Larry Richert and features the creative artwork of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette cartoonist Rob Rogers.

“I sit there and I write and I draw — and that’s my life you know? I just work alone — so it’s been so much fun to sort of partner with these guys and do the creative thing. We get together and have coffee and start throwing stuff around,” Rogers said.

Cards retail for $4.99 at Giant Eagle and Market District locations. To start, they will be sold in Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

“Giant Eagle has been terrific and I think they recognize all the humor is good natured. There’s nothing mean-spirited about it. It is capturing the Pittsburgh lexicon. Jimmy and I were born in Pittsburgh so this is us,” Richert said.

A portion of the money from every card sold goes to Animal Friends

“They constantly are helping the community and I got to know them and see how genuine they are through the years. It was the perfect fit for us to help out,” Krenn said.

Because like these guys — and their new Yinzer Cards — they are pure Pittsburgh.