BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — The mother of a little boy who was killed in Butler County last year was sentenced on child endangerment charges on Thursday.

Mackenzie Peters will serve 36 months of probation.

(Photo Source: Facebook)

Her son, Bentley Miller, died after authorities say he was sexually assaulted at a motel in Butler Township.

Keith Lambing is accused of assaulting and killing the boy.

Police say Lambing was dating Peters at the time.

Lambing’s mother was also sentenced Thursday in connection with the boy’s death. Kristen Herold will spend up to five years in prison.

(Photo Courtesy: Butler County Jail)

Police say she helped Lambing hide from police after Miller died.

