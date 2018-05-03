Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
LEECHBURG (KDKA) — Suspended Leechburg Police chief Mike Diebold has been arrested.
His wife, Danielle, says he’s accused of violating a court-ordered custody agreement and cell phone violations.
Diebold is awaiting trial for allegedly trying to solicit sex from an underage girl.
Prosecutors say Diebold was communicating online with an undercover agent who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. He was allegedly using the username “KuteCop4You” and arranged to meet the girl at a Sheetz in Lower Burrell.
When he arrived at the Sheetz on Jan. 5, he was arrested by agents with the Attorney General’s child predator unit.
Diebold faces more than 20 years in prison.
He first made news for losing part of his arm in a fireworks accident last summer.
