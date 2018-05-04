Story Hoodline — Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don’t despair just yet—there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Pittsburgh look like these days—and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Pittsburgh via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

754 Brookline Blvd., #6

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 754 Brookline Blvd. in Brookline, is listed for $625/month for its 650-square-feet of space.

In the unit, you’re promised hardwood flooring, French doors, a kitchen pantry, large windows, built-storage features and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1814 Chessland St., #7

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1814 Chessland St. in Westwood, which, at 600-square-feet, is going for $650/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the apartment, you’re promised air conditioning, carpeted floors, a deck, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Feline companions are welcome.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn’t particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

1203 Beechview Ave., #1

Also listed at $650/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1203 Beechview Ave. in Beechview.

Apartment amenities include carpeting, a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, large windows and built-in bookshelves. Cats and dogs are not welcome in this unit.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn’t very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

(Here’s the listing.)

1860 Brett St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1860 Brett St. in Westwood, is listed for $695/month.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Cats are welcome. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry and additional storage space.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

2528 Larkins Way

And here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2528 Larkins Way in South Side Flats, which is going for $750/month.

The apartment features carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, large windows and ample natural light. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats and dogs are not allowed in this unit.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise,” is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the listing here.)

