CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — A late night water main break created a lot of problems for residents along a Castle Shannon street.

The break along the 3100 block of Broadway Avenue was first reported around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pennsylvania American Water officials say it was a 20-inch main that burst sending water gushing down the street.

The water flooded several homes and vehicles.

Crews shut off the water and say about 95 customers are affected.

The break also ended up leading to a gas link break. Columbia Gas crews were called to the scene to fix that break.

Along with the flooding damage, the water main break also caused part of the road to buckle.

Penn-American officials say the damage is covered and anyone affected should call the company at 1-800-565-722.

Crews at the scene said the earliest they expect to have the line repaired and service restored is later in the day on Friday.