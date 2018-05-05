PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Weekend Road Closures | 10th Anniversary Of Marathon's Return
Filed Under:Local TV, Nashville, Robbery, Tennessee

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NASHVILLE (KDKA) — A 70-year-old woman has broken bones and other injuries after a man robbed her as she was leaving a church bible study.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says the woman was walking to her car in a church parking lot when a man drove up to her in a pickup truck and asked her where he could find nearby shelters.

nashville bible study robbery Woman, 70, Suffers Broken Bones During Robbery After Bible Study

(Photo Credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

In surveillance footage, the man and woman appear to talk for a few moments before the man reaches out his window and grabs the woman’s purse. The woman tries to hold onto it, but the man starts to drive away, causing the woman to stumble and fall to the ground.

Police say the victim had broken bones in her right hand and facial injuries.

gilbert d ostring jr Woman, 70, Suffers Broken Bones During Robbery After Bible Study

(Photo Credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Gilbert D. Ostring Jr. Police say Ostring is an ex-con with multiple prior convictions for theft, identity theft and reckless aggravated assault, among other offenses. Ostring got out of state prison in June 2017.

A warrant has been issued for Ostring’s arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch