NASHVILLE (KDKA) — A 70-year-old woman has broken bones and other injuries after a man robbed her as she was leaving a church bible study.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says the woman was walking to her car in a church parking lot when a man drove up to her in a pickup truck and asked her where he could find nearby shelters.

In surveillance footage, the man and woman appear to talk for a few moments before the man reaches out his window and grabs the woman’s purse. The woman tries to hold onto it, but the man starts to drive away, causing the woman to stumble and fall to the ground.

Police say the victim had broken bones in her right hand and facial injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Gilbert D. Ostring Jr. Police say Ostring is an ex-con with multiple prior convictions for theft, identity theft and reckless aggravated assault, among other offenses. Ostring got out of state prison in June 2017.

A warrant has been issued for Ostring’s arrest.