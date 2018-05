Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UPTOWN (KDKA) — A body was pulled from the Monongahela River early Saturday afternoon.

River Rescue crews were sent to the 10th Street Bridge around 12:15 p.m. for a report of a body in the river that was later identified as 31-year-old Kareem W. Sabree, an African-American male.

The body was spotted by boaters. Police are investigating.