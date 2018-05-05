Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bad news for runners… You might get a little wet during the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday.

KDKA-TV meteorologist Ron Smiley says light rain should be expected during the entirety of the race. The best chance for rain will be at the beginning of the race.

Light rain is expected from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and it should turn into a drizzle around noon.

According to Smiley’s forecast, it’s highly doubtful that there will be thunder or lightning. The rain will also cool temperatures down slightly.