SHADYSIDE (KDKA) — A motorcyclist was shot and killed while riding through Shadyside early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of Fifth Avenue just before 2 a.m. for a report of a motorcycle crash.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the 47-year-old motorcyclist had been shot at least once in the lower trunk area.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say witnesses reported hearing gunshots and officers found shell casings in the street.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

