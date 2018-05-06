PITTSBURGH MARATHON: Finish Line Videos | Finish Line Photo Gallery | 22 Hospitalized During Marathon
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s new attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is delivering confounding and at times contradictory statements as he tries to lessen the legal burdens on his client.

Trump is facing legal issues stemming from an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and from a $130,000 hush payment to a porn actress.

In an interview Sunday with ABC’s “This Week,” Giuliani dismissed as rumor his own statements about Trump’s payment to the actress. He also said he can’t speak to whether Trump lied to the American people when he denied knowledge of the hush money.

Giuliani wouldn’t rule out Trump asserting his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the Russia probe. He said that despite Trump’s openness to meeting with special counsel Robert Mueller, he would strongly advise against it.

The attorney for adult-film actress Stormy Daniels is calling the latest statements by Trump’s new attorney “an absolute unmitigated disaster.”

Giuliani, “expects the American people to believe that he doesn’t really know the facts” of when Trump learned about the $130,000 hush payment to Daniels, who has alleged a sexual tryst with Trump in 2006.

Giuliani, who has contradicted the president on when he learned of the payment, has said he’s still learning the facts of the case.

Avenatti counters that “this is not a complicated matter” that takes time to sort out and says “they are making it up as they go along”

